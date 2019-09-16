Monday, September 16th | 16 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UK Investors: London’s Tech Scene Has a Lot to Learn From the Israeli Ecosystem

Palestinian Terrorist Group Mocked After Downing ‘Israeli’ Drone in Gaza

Erdoğan Hosts Putin and Rouhani for Syria Summit

Iran Seizes Vessel in Gulf for Allegedly Smuggling Diesel Fuel: ISNA

Car Bomb Kills 10 in Syrian Town Near Turkish Border: Local Council, Medic

Israel’s Netanyahu Sharpens Focus on Settlements, Two Days Before Ballot

Netanyahu Vows to Extend Israeli Sovereignty to Jewish Hebron, Kiryat Arba

Ultra-Orthodox Rally in Jerusalem Ahead of Elections Draws Tens of Thousands

Israeli Companies, Investors Meet in New York for First-Ever ‘Cannabis Investment Symposium’

Bennett Reveals Alleged Details of Soon-to-Be Released Trump Mideast Peace Plan

September 16, 2019 11:19 am
0

Palestinian Terrorist Group Mocked After Downing ‘Israeli’ Drone in Gaza

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

A drone camera used by the Hamas terror group in Gaza. Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.

JNS.org – Social media in the Gaza Strip was in an uproar on Monday after it was reported the day before that the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine had shot down a drone that belonged to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Last Friday, armed PFLP operatives shot down a drone that had been spotted flying near their outpost in Khan Younis in the northern Gaza Strip.

The organization rushed to announce that it had shot down an Israeli drone and promised it would make public footage showing its “heroic action.” The celebrations didn’t last for long, however.

On Sunday evening, Gaza-based media outlets reported that the drone belonged to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and not Israel. Later, reports said that Hamas, the terrorist organization that rules Gaza, had collected the pieces of the downed drone and was asking that other terrorist organizations active in Gaza coordinate drone activity with Hamas.

Related coverage

September 16, 2019 11:16 am
0

Erdoğan Hosts Putin and Rouhani for Syria Summit

JNS.org - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Ankara on...

The PFLP proceeded to delete the posts bragging about having successfully intercepted an Israeli drone.

Gazans took to Twitter to mock both the error and the group’s response.

“God help us, it’s lucky they didn’t try to kidnap a soldier,” one user wrote.

The PFLP rushed to remind the public that it was behind the hijacking of the Sabena aircraft in the 1960s, but even that remark was met with humor.

“Maybe they should go back to hijacking passenger aircraft, we’d be happy to get a flight to the Maldives,” another user wrote.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.