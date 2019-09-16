Women’s March Dumps Three Leaders Tainted by Antisemitism Controversies

Monday, September 16th | 17 Elul 5779

September 16, 2019 3:54 pm
avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Linda Sarsour, left, and Tamika Mallory during the Third Annual Women’s March in Washington, DC, Jan. 19, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Joshua Roberts.

The Women’s March has jettisoned its three top leaders after they became embroiled in controversy over antisemitism.

The Washington Post reported that Bob Bland, Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour stepped down in July, though it was not announced until now.

The organization stated that the trio would “transition off of the Women’s March Board and onto other projects focused on advocacy within their respective organizations.”

They will be replaced by a 16-member board.

The three women, particularly Mallory and Sarsour, have been lightening rods for controversy, particularly on Jewish issues.

Mallory allied herself with notorious antisemite Louis Farrakhan and refused to denounce him even after he was caught making violent antisemitic statements, such as referring to Jews as “termites.” She later said Jews enjoyed “white privilege.”

Sarsour, a Palestinian American who rejects Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state, also refused to distance herself from Farrakhan, said supporters of Israel were fake progressives and held that Zionists could not be feminists.

Bland, while less outspoken, engaged in apologetics for her colleagues and refused to condemn their problematic statements and connections.

It was later revealed that all three were using Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam to provide security guards.

The Post stated that the trio were likely dropped  avoid further controversy as the 2020 presidential elections approach.

Dana R. Fisher, a sociology professor at the University of Maryland, told the Post, “There’s an opportunity here for a group to rise out of the ashes of divisiveness and continue on with the mission that was the Women’s March, and, honestly, that would be wonderful.”

“There were so many things that were odd decisions, and decisions that made it unclear whether they actually cared about building toward a blue wave and building on the energy and enthusiasm that was built in 2017,” she added.

