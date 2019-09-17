Tuesday, September 17th | 17 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Anti-Israel Activities on US College Campuses on the Rise, New Watchdog Report Finds

Bipartisan Group of Congress Members Seeks Action by Social Media Giants Against Terror Groups

Russia’s Putin Plans to Visit Israel in January 2020

Turkey, Russia, Iran Agree Steps to Ease Tensions in Syria’s Idlib Despite Lingering Differences

Merkel Urges Return to Iran Nuclear Deal to Defuse Middle East Tensions

Netanyahu’s Pre-Election Promise to Annex Parts of Judea and Samaria Creates New Reality

Unidentified Drone Hits Position at Syria-Iraq Border

In Face of Growing Iran Threat, Debate Resurfaces Over US-Israel Mutual Defense Pact

American Diplomats Press Lawmakers in Germany, Ireland to Oppose BDS

Police Arrest Local Duluth Resident as Suspect in Minnesota Synagogue Fire

September 17, 2019 9:37 am
0

Police Arrest Local Duluth Resident as Suspect in Minnesota Synagogue Fire

avatar by JNS.org

The remains of the Adas Israel Congregation in Duluth, Minn. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – Police in Duluth, Minn. arrested a man on Friday in connection to an overnight fire last week at a historic synagogue that destroyed the building.

The suspect linked to the fire at Adas Israel Congregation is a 36-year-old Duluth resident with no permanent address. The Duluth police chief said he is familiar with the suspect, and that he has no prior offenses as serious as arson on his record.

The suspect is scheduled to be in court this week, according to officials.

Although police said they have no reason to believe that the fire at Duluth’s oldest-surviving Modern Orthodox Jewish synagogue was a hate crime, they do believe that it was set on purpose.

Related coverage

September 17, 2019 12:28 pm
0

Anti-Israel Activities on US College Campuses on the Rise, New Watchdog Report Finds

Anti-Israel activities on American college campuses are on the rise, a new report published by an antisemitism watchdog group on...

“It’s good to know and probably ultimately reassuring to the community that this was an act not necessarily out of malice,” said Steve Hunegs, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas.

Firefighters went into the burning synagogue to save some priceless pieces, including multiple Torah scrolls, before the building burned down. One firefighter is still recovering from injuries.

The synagogue’s members are now using community spaces and even some of the members’ homes for services, with leaders saying they might have to find a permanent new site in the city.

Synagogue officials added that they are not asking for donations at this time, so people should be on the lookout for fake fundraisers.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.