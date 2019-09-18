ADL Offers $10,000 Reward for Info on Attackers Who Beat Orthodox Jew in Brooklyn

Wednesday, September 18th | 18 Elul 5779

September 18, 2019 3:06 pm
0

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A group of men attack an Orthodox Jewish man in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Sept. 17, 2019. Photo: Twitter screenshot.

The ADL is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a group of men who beat and robbed an Orthodox Jew in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on Tuesday.

The attack was caught on video, which shows an Orthodox man walking alone at night who is then set upon by several men. They begin beating him and pursue him as he flees.

The attackers apparently demanded the victim’s belongings before attacking him.

The incident was only the latest in a series of such assaults against identifiably Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn. Statistics show a serious rise in antisemitic hate crimes in New York City.

The ADL announced its reward in a press release, and its New York and New Jersey regional director, Evan R. Bernstein, said, “The video footage of this violent encounter is incredibly disturbing, and we are glad that the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation of this horrific crime.”

“This incident comes at a time when visibly observant Jewish individuals are unable to walk the streets of Brooklyn without feeling fearful that they may be assaulted or attacked because of their religion or faith,” he added.

“This is completely unacceptable and contrary to everything we stand for as New Yorkers,” said Bernstein. “The violence must stop now.”

Last month, Rabbi Eli Cohen, the executive director of the Crown Heights Jewish Community Council, told The Algemeiner, “Statistics don’t lie, and we have seen an increase in incidents over the past year and a half.”

Yaakov Behrman, a community leader and director of a drug prevention program in Crown Heights, said of the wave of antisemitic violence, “We see that the country is, unfortunately, we’re heading in the wrong direction and Brooklyn is heading backwards, which is also a very serious concern.”

“Something’s wrong,” he asserted. “Something’s wrong with society, something’s wrong with New York. This keeps on happening. I don’t know what the right way forward is, but definitely what we’re doing is not working.”

