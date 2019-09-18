Israel’s Netanyahu Praises Trump for Announcement of Bolstered Iran Sanctions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump for announcing his intention to bolster sanctions on the Tehran regime.

“Iran’s aggression has increased of late, including in the Gulf, and this is precisely the time to increase pressure and sanctions,” Netanyahu said. “I am pleased that President Trump has done exactly this.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump tweeted, “I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran!” — without providing further details.

Trump’s tweet followed repeated US assertions that Iran was behind Saturday’s missile and drone attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.