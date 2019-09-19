Thursday, September 19th | 19 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s SodaStream to Strike in Solidarity With Global Climate Strike

Yemen’s Houthis Threaten to Attack United Arab Emirates Targets

Anti-Israel Activist Zahra Billoo Voted Off Women’s March Board, Blames ‘Islamophobic Smear Campaign’

China’s Jiangsu Province Sets Up Tel Aviv Innovation Center

Soccer: FIFA Tells Iran It Is Time to Allow Women Into Stadiums

The Results Are In: Who Will Emerge From Israel’s Election Deadlock?

Likud, Blue and White Election Deadlock Has a Silver Lining, According to Israeli Analyst

International Judo Federation Gives Iran the Chop

5 Said Killed, 9 Wounded in Strike on Pro-Iran Base in Syria

Lebanon’s Jammal Trust Bank Forced to Close by US Sanctions

September 19, 2019 10:20 am
0

German Intel: Iran Attempted to Acquire Weapons of Mass Destruction

avatar by JNS.org

The Shahab-3 missile, seen here during Iran’s 2012 “Great Prophet” military exercise. The Shahab-3 is a medium-range ballistic missile capable of delivering nuclear weapons. Photo: Hossein Velayati via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Iranian academics in Germany sought to gain knowledge about nuclear proliferation in attempt by the regime to obtain weapons of mass destruction in 2018, according to a new German intelligence report.

“Against this background [of proliferation], weapons of mass destruction continued to be a powerful political instrument during the reporting period, which could shake the stability of an entire state structure in both regional and international crisis situations,” according to the 312-page report from the state of Hesse obtained by Benjamin Weinthal and first revealed in The Jerusalem Post. “In particular, states such as Iran, North Korea, Pakistan and Syria attempted to acquire and redistribute such weapons in the context of proliferation, for example by concealing transport routes via third countries.”

Academics visiting from the aforementioned countries are engaged in “proliferation conduct” as part of intelligence coordination from those nations.

“An example of this is the field of electrical engineering combined with the use of centrifuges in the process of uranium enrichment,” according to the intelligence document. “Here, again and again, there are suspicions that foreign intelligence services put pressure on their own visiting scientists to obtain the desired technical know-how.

Related coverage

September 19, 2019 11:32 am
0

Anti-Israel Activist Zahra Billoo Voted Off Women’s March Board, Blames ‘Islamophobic Smear Campaign’

Zahra Billoo, a former head of the San Francisco chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations and fervent anti-Israel...

Another example of intelligence control, it said, is “the exchange of research among university institutes in the chemical-biological process sector.”

The report also mentions cyber espionage in that “Iranian and Chinese cyber activities, in particular, indicate a continuing interest in economic and scientific goals.”

The intelligence report’s conclusions were identical to those from the states of Bavaria and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.