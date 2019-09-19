Jewish, Pro-Israel Community React to National Security Pick

JNS.org – The Jewish and pro-Israel community immediately reacted to the selection of Robert O’Brien as US President Donald Trump’s fourth national security advisor, replacing John Bolton, who was ousted on Sept. 10.

“We congratulate Mr. O’Brien on his appointment, and we look forward to working with him to further strengthen the US-Israel relationship,” American Israel Public Affairs Committee spokesperson Marshall Wittmann told JNS.

“O’Brien is a solid pick, with a good reputation within the State Department bureaucracy as a result his previous role as the administration’s point man on hostage affairs,” Ilan Berman, senior vice president of the American Foreign Policy Council, told JNS. “In that capacity, he is intimately familiar with most of the hot-button issues—Iran, North Korea, the ‘War on Terror’—that are on the front burner in Washington at the moment.”

The appointment, which doesn’t require Senate confirmation, came as America weighs how to respond to Iran striking two Saudi Aramco oil facilities on Sept. 14.

