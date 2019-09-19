Thursday, September 19th | 19 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Likud, Blue and White Election Deadlock Has a Silver Lining, According to Israeli Analyst

International Judo Federation Gives Iran the Chop

5 Said Killed, 9 Wounded in Strike on Pro-Iran Base in Syria

Lebanon’s Jammal Trust Bank Forced to Close by US Sanctions

Iran Warns Against War as US and Saudi Arabia Weigh Response to Oil Attack

Rockets Fired at Israel Fall in Gaza, Injuring 7

German Intel: Iran Attempted to Acquire Weapons of Mass Destruction

Tufts Student Discovers Swastika Attached to Door

ADL: ‘Internationalization’ of White Supremacism Grows, Fueling Hate Crimes

Jewish, Pro-Israel Community React to National Security Pick

September 19, 2019 10:34 am
0

Lebanon’s Jammal Trust Bank Forced to Close by US Sanctions

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A pedestrian walks past Jammal Trust Bank (JTB) branch in Ashrafieh, Lebanon, Aug. 30, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Mohamed Azakir.

Lebanon’s Jammal Trust Bank has been forced to wind itself down after being hit last month by US sanctions for allegedly helping to fund the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, the bank said on Thursday.

The central bank said the value of the bank’s assets, and its share of the national deposit guarantee body, were “in principle enough to pay all deposits and commitments.”

Jammal Trust Bank denied the US allegations in August after the bank and its subsidiaries were hit with sanctions, accused of helping to fund the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon.

“Despite its sound financial situation … and its full compliance with banking regulations, the (bank) was forced to take the decision to liquidate itself in full coordination with the central bank,” Jammal Trust said in a statement.

Related coverage

September 19, 2019 10:40 am
0

5 Said Killed, 9 Wounded in Strike on Pro-Iran Base in Syria

JNS.org - Five people were killed on Thursday when unknown aircraft attacked a military base belonging to Iranian-backed fighters near...

The bank has 25 branches in Lebanon and representative offices in Nigeria, the Ivory Coast and Britain, its website says.

It is a relatively small lender, with net assets of 1,600 billion Lebanese pounds ($1 billion) at the end of 2017, according to the annual report on the latest year for which data is available.

Washington has sought to choke off Hezbollah’s funding worldwide, with sanctions among a slew of steps against Tehran since US President Donald Trump withdrew last year from a 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.