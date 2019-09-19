Thursday, September 19th | 20 Elul 5779

New Jersey Man Charged With Scouting Targets for Hezbollah in Major US East Coast Cities

September 19, 2019 4:34 pm
0

New Jersey Man Charged With Scouting Targets for Hezbollah in Major US East Coast Cities

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The New York City skyline. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

A New Jersey man affiliated with Hezbollah scouted potential terror targets in Boston, New York City and Washington, DC, according to a 33-page federal complaint published on Thursday.

According to prosecutors, 42-year-old Alexei Saab took photos of dozens of sites in the early 2000s and sent them to Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based Shi’a proxy of the Iranian regime.

“In particular, (Saab) focused on the structural weaknesses of locations he surveilled in order to determine how a future attack could cause the most destruction,” the Manhattan US Attorney’s Office stated.

Saab – who was born in Lebanon and became a naturalized US citizen in 2008 — has been in custody since July.

He is accused of a series of charges, including provision of material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, as well marriage and immigration fraud, among other things.

