September 19, 2019 10:15 am
Tufts Student Discovers Swastika Attached to Door

Tufts University. Photo: Pete Jelliffe / Flickr.

JNS.org – An unidentified Jewish student at Tufts University discovered a swastika on their dorm room door on Sunday, announced the school’s president on Tuesday in an email.

“I condemn this cowardly act of hatred and ignorance,” stated Anthony Monaco. “It is a direct attack on our Jewish community and an affront to our values as an institution.”

“Any member of our community who is found to be responsible will face disciplinary sanctions consistent with our University policies against discrimination, bias and hate.”

The Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) and the school’s Office of Equal Opportunity are investigating.

The name of the dorm is currently unknown.

TUPD and Tufts spokesperson Patrick Collins declined to elaborate to the student newspaper, The Tufts Daily, on the incident.

