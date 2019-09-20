Famed Boxer Many Pacquiao Speaks Hebrew, Talks Judaism in Meeting With Jewish Travel Vlogger

A Jewish travel vlogger met with legendary professional Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao earlier this week to talk about Judaism and later posted a video of their discussion on YouTube.

Drew Binsky said he was “very surprised” to see how interested Pacquiao, 40, was in Judaism, having studied the religion and also the Hebrew language. The famed boxer talked about supporting Jews by saying, “Jewish people, we support, we help [them] because that’s the promise of G-d, that whoever bless you will be blessed and whoever cursed you will be cursed.”

Blinksy spent over an hour talking to Pacquiao even though he was told he would only have two minutes with the boxer. During their conversation, Pacquiao showed off his Hebrew skills by reciting a few blessings and also revealed he would be visiting Israel this year. He has been to Israel many times in the past and said he was very familiar with the country’s history.

Binksy arranged the sit-down with Pacquiao with the help of Filipino Jewish musician Mike Hanopol, who was already scheduled to meet Pacquiao that day. Pacquiao had asked Hanpolo to produce a few songs in Hebrew for him.