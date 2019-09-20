Lemonade, Hippo Insurance Among Forbes’ Most Promising AI Companies in America

California-based insurance startup Hippo Insurance Services was ranked eighth on the list. Founded in 2015 by Israel-born Assaf Wand and Eyal Navon, Hippo analyzes data from municipal building records, satellite imagery, and smart home devices to enable customers to qualify for coverage instantly. In July, Hippo announced a $100 million investment round at a post money valuation of $1 billion.

Tel Aviv-headquartered fintech company Fundbox Inc. was ranked in 11th place. It was followed by manufacturing IoT software developer Bright Machines, Inc. (13), cybersecurity company Sentinel Labs Inc. (14), weather forecasting startup ClimaCell Inc. (24), and Mountain View, California-based autonomous-vehicle startup Kodiak Robotics, co-founded by Israeli entrepreneur Paz Eshel, a venture capitalist and a former vice president at Battery Ventures (25).

New York and Tel Aviv-based crowd-sourced medical diagnostic startup K Health (listed as Kang Health Inc.) came up at number 29; IT management company BigPanda Inc. was 36th on the list, which wrapped with stroke detection startup Viz.ai Inc. at number 50.