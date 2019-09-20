Friday, September 20th | 20 Elul 5779

September 20, 2019 4:16 pm
0

Video Footage of April Attack at Southern California Synagogue Shown at Court Hearing for Alleged Gunman

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A still image from surveillance video footage of a gunman entering the Chabad of Poway synagogue, April 27, 2019. Photo: Screenshot.

Disturbing video footage of the deadly April attack at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in southern California was shown on Thursday at a preliminary court hearing for the alleged perpetrator.

20-year-old John Earnest has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder from the State of California for the shooting, in which Lori Gilbert-Kaye, 60, was killed as she stood in the lobby of the building.

He has also been arraigned on more than 100 federal charges.

Earnest — who is believed to have posted an antisemitic manifesto online shortly before going to the synagogue — was seen smirking as the footage taken by surveillance cameras was played in a San Diego courtroom on Thursday.

Watch an ABC News report featuring the footage below:

