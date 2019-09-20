Video Footage of April Attack at Southern California Synagogue Shown at Court Hearing for Alleged Gunman

Disturbing video footage of the deadly April attack at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in southern California was shown on Thursday at a preliminary court hearing for the alleged perpetrator.

20-year-old John Earnest has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder from the State of California for the shooting, in which Lori Gilbert-Kaye, 60, was killed as she stood in the lobby of the building.

He has also been arraigned on more than 100 federal charges.

Earnest — who is believed to have posted an antisemitic manifesto online shortly before going to the synagogue — was seen smirking as the footage taken by surveillance cameras was played in a San Diego courtroom on Thursday.

