Yemeni Houthis Accuse Saudi-Led Coalition of ‘Dangerous Escalation’

The Yemeni Houthi movement on Friday accused the Saudi-led coalition of a dangerously escalation of the situation around Hodeidah after coalition forces attacked targets north of the port city.

The actions threatened a UN-brokered ceasefire accord in the Red Sea port, Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam said.

The Saudi-led coalition on Friday launched a military operation north of Hodeidah against what it described as “legitimate military targets.”

A coalition spokesman said attacks had destroyed four sites used to assemble remote-controlled boats and sea mines to help protect the freedom of maritime navigation.

“The concentrated raids on Hodeidah consitute [sic] a dangerous escalation that could blow up the Sweden agreement,” the Houthi spokesman said on Twitter. “The coalition will bear the responsibilty [sic] of this escalation which is also a test to the United Nations.”

A Hodeidah ceasefire and troop redeployment agreement was reached last year at peace talks in Sweden as a trust-building measure to pave the way for talks to end the war, but it stalled for months before a Houthi withdrawal from three Red Sea ports.

The Western-backed, Sunni Muslim coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted the internationally-recognized government in Sana’a in late 2014.