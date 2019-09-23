LA Synagogue Vandalized With Antisemitic Message
by JNS.org
JNS.org – Temple Ahavat Shalom, a Reform congregation in Los Angeles, was vandalized with an antisemitic message.
A message of “Six million $ was not enough” was drawn in marker on the welcome sign on the temple’s gate, referring to the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust. The dollar sign apparently was meant to reference the antisemitic trope that Jews control the world’s money supply.
The LA chapter of the Anti-Defamation League called this “unacceptable.”
Another Los Angeles synagogue is targeted with blatantly anti-Semitic vandalism. @LA_ADL is in touch with the congregation and @LAPDHQ. Unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/31uepYQ3Yu
— ADL Los Angeles (@LA_ADL) September 18, 2019
Police are investigating the vandalism as a possible hate crime.