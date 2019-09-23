Monday, September 23rd | 23 Elul 5779

September 23, 2019 9:31 am
0

LA Synagogue Vandalized With Antisemitic Message

avatar by JNS.org

Temple Ahavat Shalom in Los Angeles. Photo: Google Street View.

JNS.org – Temple Ahavat Shalom, a Reform congregation in Los Angeles, was vandalized with an antisemitic message.

A message of “Six million $ was not enough” was drawn in marker on the welcome sign on the temple’s gate, referring to the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust. The dollar sign apparently was meant to reference the antisemitic trope that Jews control the world’s money supply.

The LA chapter of the Anti-Defamation League called this “unacceptable.”

Police are investigating the vandalism as a possible hate crime.

