Poll: Israelis View UN More Unfavorably Than Any Other Nationality Surveyed

Israelis hold the most negative view of the United Nations of any nationality in the world, a new poll has revealed.

The survey — conducted by the Pew Research Center — found that 65 percent of Israelis look at the UN unfavorably, with only 31 percent having a favorable outlook toward the global intergovernmental body.

Israel has long considered the UN the be hopelessly prejudiced against it, due to the dominance of the “Muslim bloc” of countries that use its institutions to batter the Jewish state politically.

In another notable finding, the poll revealed that views of the UN in the United States were sharply divided along partisan lines.

According to the results, 77 percent of Democrats held a favorable view of the UN, while only 36 percent of Republicans felt the same. Overall, 59 percent of Americans held a positive opinion of the UN.

On a global scale, the UN is popular, with 61 percent of people in the 32 countries surveyed viewing it UN favorably.