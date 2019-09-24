Tuesday, September 24th | 24 Elul 5779

September 24, 2019 12:34 pm
Israel’s Netanyahu: Only Way to Stop Iranian Aggression Is Increased Pressure

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to supporters in Tel Aviv, Sept. 18, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might not be in New York for the annual UN General Assembly gathering this year due to political turmoil at home, but he nevertheless weighed in from afar on Tuesday on a topic close to his heart — the threat posed by Iran.

“Britain, France and Germany have said that Iran is responsible for the recent attack on Saudi Arabia,” the Israeli leader said in a video posted on social media. “Let me say on behalf of Israel, very simply: Iran did it. A to Z.”

“Israel will know to defend itself against this type of aggression,” Netanyahu added. “And we call on all members of the international community to join [US] President [Donald] Trump’s effort to increase the pressure on Iran.”

“That’s the only way to stop Iran’s aggression,” the prime minister concluded.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz will address the UN on Thursday.

On Tuesday at the UN, Trump denounced Iran’s “blood lust” and called on other nations to join the US in pressuring the Tehran regime after the recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities, but said there was a path to peace.

Watch Netanyahu’s video below:

