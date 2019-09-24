Tuesday, September 24th | 24 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Actors Paul Rudd, Zack Galifianakis Talk Judaism in New Comedic Netflix Movie ‘Between Two Ferns’

Israel’s Netanyahu: Only Way to Stop Iranian Aggression Is Increased Pressure

London Mayor Accosted by Labour Activists for Speaking to Jewish Group

New European Parliament President Tells Rabbis He Will Protect Jewish Practices and Fight Antisemitism

Trump Accuses Iran of ‘Blood Lust’ in UN Speech, but Says There Is Path to Peace

Hyundai to Test Hydrogen-Fuelled Trucks in Israel

Factbox: Democratic US Presidential Hopefuls Differ With Trump on Foreign Policy

Chabad Inaugurates Two New Synagogues, Two Torah Scrolls in Single Day in Budapest

Israeli Baseball Coach Says ‘Ultimate Dream’ Came True

UN Releases ‘Unprecedented’ Report Linking Antisemitism to BDS Movement

September 24, 2019 12:08 pm
0

New European Parliament President Tells Rabbis He Will Protect Jewish Practices and Fight Antisemitism

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, president of the Conference of European Rabbis, and Boris Mints, chairman of the Board of Patrons, lead a delegation to meet David Sassoli, president of the European Parliament. Photo: Courtesy of the Conference of European Rabbis.

The new president of the European Parliament told a delegation of European rabbis and community leaders on Monday that he would protect Jewish practices and fight antisemitism.

Certain Jewish customs have been under considerable pressure in Europe, especially kosher slaughter and circumcision. Many outspoken activists consider kosher slaughter a form of animal abuse and circumcision a form of mutilation. There have been attempts to ban both practices in several European countries.

The delegation, led by Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt of Moscow, president of the Conference of European Rabbis, was told by European Parliament President David Sassoli that he would continue to protect Jewish practices, as well as combat the rise of antisemitism on the continent.

Goldschmidt stated, “Our institutions are hundreds of years old. Our food preparation and circumcision practices are governed by our communities in accordance with EU regulation.”

“These practices are for the sole benefit of our own communities and we are proud of our high standards,” he added.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.