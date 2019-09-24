Tuesday, September 24th | 24 Elul 5779

September 24, 2019 4:05 pm
0

Satellite Photos Show Construction of Iranian Base on Iraq-Syria Border

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Satellite photos of a purported Iranian base outside of Damascus. Photo: ImageSat International.

A military complex on the Iraq-Syria border suspected of being used by Iran shows continued construction despite multiple recent air strikes targeting it, new satellite images reveal.

The Israeli news site Walla reported that photos published by ImageSat International (ISI) indicated the site was still being turned into a center for training Iran-backed Shi’a militias in the region, housing thousands of fighters and storing precision-guided missiles.

The project was reportedly approved at the highest levels of the Tehran regime and is under the control of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force.

It is also believed that the compound is an element of Iran’s larger plan to create a “land bridge” through Iraq and Syria to Lebanon, aiding its expansionist regional ambitions.

In recent months there have been a series of air strikes in the area, including one last Wednesday that struck the headquarters of an Iran-backed militia.

No one has claimed responsibility for the air strikes, but it is widely believed that Israel is conducting operations in the area in hopes of thwarting Iran’s land bridge project.

View the images below:

