Iran Pushes Back Against US Think Tank Over Hawkish Policy Towards Regime

JNS.org – Iran announced on Tuesday that it will designate United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), an organization that opposed the 2015 nuclear deal and has a hawkish stance towards the regime, as a terrorist group.

The announcement was made by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi, reported the Islamic Republic News Agency.

“Iran will soon begin the process of including the US organization United Against Nuclear Iran in the list of sponsors of terrorism for their close ties and cooperation with terrorist groups,” said Mousavi in a statement.

This is not the first time Iran has targeted a US think tank over its hawkish policy regarding the regime.

Related coverage US-Israeli Web Design Platform Duda Raises $25 Million in Equity US-Israeli web design platform Duda said on Wednesday it raised $25 million in equity from Susquehanna Growth Equity, bringing its total funding to date to $50 million. The financing will be used...

Last month, Iran threatened the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington, DC-based think tank, and its chief executive officer, Mark Dubowitz.

“Accordingly, taking any actions by the judicial and security apparatuses against the FDD and their Iranian and non-Iranian accomplices will be considered legitimate as their actions are against the Iran’s national security and the interests of Iranian people and government,” reported the state-run Mehr news agency.

“First FDD is declared as a terrorist organization. Now, #Iran’s regime follows by declaring UANI a terrorist organization. The regime’s war on research continues,” tweeted UANI Policy Director Jason Brodsky.

First FDD is declared as a terrorist organization. Now, #Iran’s regime follows by declaring UANI a terrorist organization. The regime’s war on research continues. https://t.co/wFc1THrSvN — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) September 24, 2019

“Outrageous threats continue from the regime in Iran. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our @UANI friends,” tweeted Dubowitz.