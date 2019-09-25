Wednesday, September 25th | 25 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US-Israeli Web Design Platform Duda Raises $25 Million in Equity

Sanctions-Hit Iran Props Up Economy With Bartering, Secret Deals

Endangered Turtles Bred in Captivity in Israel to Help Save Species

‘If You Can’t Be Antisemitic, There’s No Free Speech,’ Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad Tells Appreciative Crowd at Columbia University

Israeli Woman Wounded in Suspected Stabbing Attack Near Modi’in

Israeli Telecommunication Startup Drivenets to Set Up Romanian R&D Center

Singapore’s Temasek Wants in on Israel’s Food Tech Know-How

Israel-Advocacy Groups Urge Cancellation of ‘Antisemitic,’ Pro-Palestinian Conference at University of Minnesota

Israel Air Force Welcomes First Female Flight Squadron Commander

Likud Up to 32 Seats, UTJ Down to 7 After Election Panel Amends Results

September 25, 2019 9:56 am
0

Iran Pushes Back Against US Think Tank Over Hawkish Policy Towards Regime

avatar by JNS.org

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the United Against Nuclear Iran Summit on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, Sept. 25, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Darren Ornitz / File.

JNS.org – Iran announced on Tuesday that it will designate United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), an organization that opposed the 2015 nuclear deal and has a hawkish stance towards the regime, as a terrorist group.

The announcement was made by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi, reported the Islamic Republic News Agency.

“Iran will soon begin the process of including the US organization United Against Nuclear Iran in the list of sponsors of terrorism for their close ties and cooperation with terrorist groups,” said Mousavi in a statement.

This is not the first time Iran has targeted a US think tank over its hawkish policy regarding the regime.

Related coverage

September 25, 2019 1:06 pm
0

US-Israeli Web Design Platform Duda Raises $25 Million in Equity

US-Israeli web design platform Duda said on Wednesday it raised $25 million in equity from Susquehanna Growth Equity, bringing its total funding to date to $50 million. The financing will be used...

Last month, Iran threatened the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington, DC-based think tank, and its chief executive officer, Mark Dubowitz.

“Accordingly, taking any actions by the judicial and security apparatuses against the FDD and their Iranian and non-Iranian accomplices will be considered legitimate as their actions are against the Iran’s national security and the interests of Iranian people and government,” reported the state-run Mehr news agency.

“First FDD is declared as a terrorist organization. Now, #Iran’s regime follows by declaring UANI a terrorist organization. The regime’s war on research continues,” tweeted UANI Policy Director Jason Brodsky.

“Outrageous threats continue from the regime in Iran. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our @UANI friends,” tweeted Dubowitz.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.