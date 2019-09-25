Wednesday, September 25th | 25 Elul 5779

September 25, 2019 1:16 pm
Iran Says Detention of British Tanker Lifted but Investigation of Ship Ongoing

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, is seen at Bandar Abbas port, July 21, 2019. Photo: Iran, Mizan News Agency / WANA Handout via Reuters / File.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said a detention order on the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero was lifted on Wednesday, but added that an investigation into the vessel was ongoing.

“The lifting of the detention order against Steno Impero was finalized today, but the investigation of some of its violations and environmental damage remains open,” ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a tweet.

“The owner and captain of the ship have made a written commitment to accept the court’s decision in this regard,” he said.

Iranian forces seized the Stena Impero on July 19 for alleged marine violations two weeks after British marines detained an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar. The Iranian vessel was released in August.

