Thursday, September 26th | 26 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli UN Envoy on Abbas General Assembly Speech: ‘Recycled Speeches in New York Will Not Lead to Solutions in Ramallah’

Day After Netanyahu Gets Mandate to Form Government, Gantz Calls for Unity Talks ‘Without Spin and Without Blocs’

Actors Who Fall in Love in Yiddish-Language ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Production Get Engaged, Say ‘It Feels Bashert’

Annual Rosh Hashanah Statistics: Israel Has 9.1 Million Residents, 89 Percent Are Satisfied With Lives

Luciana Berger — UK Jewish MP Who Stood Up to Labour Leader Corbyn on Antisemitism — to Contest Next Election in Key London District

Berlin Has ‘Serious Antisemitism Problem’ Says City Commissioner, as New Stats Reveal Over 400 Incidents Targeting Jews in First Half of Year

Canada Revokes Consul Position of Supporter of Syria’s Assad

Israeli Police Officer Wounded Near Western Wall in Second Palestinian Stabbing Attack in Two Days

Hundreds Come Out to Fight for Protection of Jews in New York, Citing Politics as a Problem

Seeking Deals Not Sanctions, Turkey’s Erdogan Attends Trump Reception

September 26, 2019 3:26 pm
0

Actors Who Fall in Love in Yiddish-Language ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Production Get Engaged, Say ‘It Feels Bashert’

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Drew Seigla and Stephanie Lynne Mason. Photo: Instagram.

Two actors whose characters fall in love in the Yiddish-language, off-Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof got engaged last week, Broadway.com reported.

Drew Seigla and Stephanie Lynne Mason play Pertshik and Hodl, whose love story takes them all the way to Siberia in the award-winning show by the National Yiddish Theatre.

“It all feels unquestionably bashert, which translates to destiny in Yiddish,” the couple told Broadway.com via email. “We both feel so lucky and grateful that we found someone who’s our perfect match in every way. We’re over the moon and can’t wait to continue on our journey!”

Mason added, “We just work well together, on and off stage. I’m so grateful the show brought us together and that I get to look into his eyes and tell this beautiful, important, poignant story eight times a week; our relationship goes so much further beyond that and I’m so happy I’ve found my perfect match. [Director] Joel Grey, and the entire team at National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, were the best matchmakers we could ask for.”

Seigla proposed to Mason in Central Park on the exact bench where they shared their first kiss and also sat running lines with each other for the last time before their opening night together. He shared on Instagram photos from the proposal.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

She said yes! 💍❤️ #engaged #inlove #fiance #shesaidyes

A post shared by Drew Seigla (@drewseigla) on

Actress Jackie Hoffman, who plays Yente the matchmaker in the show, tweeted humorously about the engagement, writing, “The real actress who plays Hodl just got engaged to the real actor who plays Perchik. As the real person who plays the matchmaker, I had nothing to do with it cause I’m real lame.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.