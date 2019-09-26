Luciana Berger — UK Jewish MP Who Stood Up to Labour Leader Corbyn on Antisemitism — to Contest Next Election in Key London District

The UK Jewish parliamentarian who resigned from the opposition Labour party this year after a waging a lengthy struggle against the antisemitism in its ranks will be running for election again — this time in a heavily-Jewish district of north London.

Luciana Berger — the former MP for Liverpool Wavertree who was subjected to death threats and racist abuse for opposing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s tolerance of the rampant antisemitism in his party — will contest the constituency of Finchley and Golders Green as a candidate for the center-left Liberal Democrats.

In a statement announcing her candidacy, Berger underlined that her main goal was to prevent Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson from taking Britain out of the European Union without a negotiated deal.

“I will persist in standing up to Johnson and his government, who are intent on taking us to the no-deal Brexit precipice which would result in serious consequences for people’s jobs and livelihoods in London and across the country,” Berger said.

The Labour party is still to select its candidate for an electoral district — whose most famous representative was the late Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher — in which 20 percent of the voters are Jewish. The current Conservative MP, Chris Freer, is said to be a popular figure in the local Jewish community whom Berger would find hard to defeat.

According to the London-based Jewish Chronicle, two forthcoming opinion polls will show the Liberal Democrats at least 3 points ahead of both the Conservatives and Labour in the district.