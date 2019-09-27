Microsoft Takes the Cake in Annual Ranking of Best Tech Companies to Work for in Israel
by CTech Staff
CTech – On Tuesday, business data, analytics, and insights company Dun & Bradstreet Corp. revealed its annual list of the 50 best workplaces in Israeli tech. Microsoft and Taboola nabbed first and second places on the list, dethroning last year’s leaders Google and Facebook.
“While I’m here on stage as the CEO of Microsoft Israel research and development, I have to admit that the people responsible for our climb to the top of the rankings and for making Microsoft the best company to work for, are actually our wonderful employees and managers. My job is just to listen to them,” Assaf Rappaport said at the event. Rappaport, 36, joined Microsoft in 2015 after the company bought Adallom Inc., the cloud security startup he co-founded and led.
Published for the fifth time, the ranking takes into account factors such as wages and benefits, the career development opportunities and support provided to employees, employment stability, and wellness.