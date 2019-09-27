NYU Student Who Fought BDS Movement on Campus: ‘When You’re Silent, There Can Be No Justice’

Friday, September 27th | 28 Elul 5779

September 27, 2019 5:24 pm
avatar by Algemeiner Staff

New York University student leader Ben Newhouse. Photo: PMC / Sean Zanni for The Algemeiner.

“When you’re silent, there can be no justice,” New York University student leader Ben Newhouse said on Thursday, in remarks at The Algemeiner’s 6th annual “J100” gala in Manhattan.

Newhouse recalled his efforts to fight the anti-Israel BDS movement on campus, which were brought attention to by The Algemeiner, drawing a response from the university, which issued a condemnation of the boycott initiative.

“If you care about antisemitism being exposed and the pro-Israel viewpoint having a voice, you will stand up and support The Algemeiner,” he said. “It is that simple. No one should have to go through what I went through at NYU. But I’m so grateful that The Algemeiner was there for me when I needed it the most…’Never again’ begins with your voice.”

Watch Newhouse’s speech below:

