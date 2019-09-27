Friday, September 27th | 27 Elul 5779

September 27, 2019 10:00 am
UN Watchdog: Tehran Using Advanced Centrifuges in Violation of Nuclear Deal

avatar by JNS.org

The Iran nuclear program’s Arak heavy water reactor. Photo: Nanking2012 via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Iran has begun using advanced centrifuges to enrich uranium, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations nuclear watchdog, in a new violation of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Advanced centrifuges at Iran’s Natanz facility “were accumulating, or had been prepared to accumulate, enriched uranium,” according to the IAEA.

The nuclear accord sought to restrict Iran’s nuclear program, including its enrichment.

A centrifuge enriches uranium through spinning uranium hexafluoride gas.

Thursday’s development came as the Iranian threat was a topic at this week’s annual UN General Assembly, where US President Donald Trump called on the international community to take action against the threat from Tehran, while Iranian President Hassan Rouhani used his speech to accuse the United States of committing “merciless economic terrorism.”

Rouhani said that Iran wouldn’t negotiate regarding its nuclear program until the United States lifts its sanctions against the regime.

“Our response to talks under pressure is no,” said Rouhani, adding, “If you wish more, if you require more, you should give and pay more,” without being specific.

Earlier this month, the IAEA accused Iran of installing dozens of advanced centrifuges to accelerate uranium enrichment, a violation of the nuclear deal.

Over the summer, Iran vowed to exceed the agreement’s limits on research and development.

In July, the IAEA confirmed that the regime surpassed the uranium-enrichment limit under the agreement.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have intensified since the former withdrew in May 2018 from the 2015 nuclear deal, reimposing sanctions lifted under it, in addition to enacting new financial penalties.

The United States has sought a new deal that addresses not only Iran’s nuclear program, but also its regional and missile programs.

