Sunday, September 29th | 29 Elul 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Lebanese Demonstrators Decry Deteriorating Economic Conditions

At ‘J100’ Gala, Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief Calls for Tough Fight Against Antisemitism, Declaring, ‘Hate Dies in the Spotlight’

Most Israelis Are Satisfied With Their Lives and Economic Situation, Says New Survey

Israeli Documentary About Hunting, Breeding, Wildlife Conservation Wins Emmy

On Pre-Holiday Call, Trump Highlights Exiting Iran Deal, Backing Holocaust Education, Battling Antisemitism

ADL: OK Hand Gesture Now Considered a Hate Symbol

US Accuses Syria of Chlorine Attack, Pledges to Not Let It Go ‘Unchallenged’

Iraq to Open Border-Crossing With Syria on Monday

British Tanker Docks in Dubai After Detention by Iran

US Rejects Iran’s Zarif Request to Visit UN Envoy at New York Hospital Unless Prisoner Released

September 29, 2019 1:45 pm
0

Lebanese Demonstrators Decry Deteriorating Economic Conditions

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri addresses his supporters during a commemoration ceremony marking the 13th anniversary of the assassination of his father in Beirut, Lebanon February 14, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo.

Protesters blocked several main roads in the Lebanese capital, some setting tires and rubbish bins on fire, as several hundred people gathered in the heart of the city on Sunday to protest against corruption and deteriorating economic conditions.

Demonstrators carrying signs and flags marched along a main road, chanting “Down with capitalism” and “Leave!” amid heightened security in the area, while others stood outside parliament.

Protesters gathered in at least three other areas in Lebanon, including a main highway which leads to the Syrian capital Damascus, the state news agency said.

Lebanon, heavily indebted, faces financial strains linked to a slowdown in capital inflows needed for the funding of the government and the import-dependent economy. Years of low growth have also weighed on the economy.

Related coverage

September 27, 2019 10:17 am
0

At UN Assembly, Israeli Minister Calls Out Turkey, Points to Terror Groups

JNS.org - Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Thursday evening called out Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and called on...

Shrinking remittances of foreign currency in recent years from Lebanese abroad have also put pressure on the central bank’s international reserves.

Lebanon won pledges of $11 billion in investment linked to long-delayed reforms aimed at putting public finances on a sustainable path at a conference in Paris last year.

The funds pledged at that conference by France and other donor states and institutions have yet to be released.

“We went down to demand to live with dignity. We want to say to the MPs, the ministers, and all the ruling class that if they don’t want to give back what they stole, they should at least stop stealing so the people can live,” one protester told Reuters.

Financial strains have surfaced in the real economy recently, with gas stations staging a one-day strike earlier this month because they have been unable to secure their hard currency needs at the official exchange rate.

Millers have also complained.

The central bank said on Tuesday that it would issue a directive to banks regulating the provision of foreign currency to import fuel, wheat and medicine.

The Lebanese pound has been pegged against the dollar at a level of 1,507.5 pounds for more than two decades.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.