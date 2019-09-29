US Accuses Syria of Chlorine Attack, Pledges to Not Let It Go ‘Unchallenged’

JNS.org – The United States has accused Syria of conducting a chemical-weapons attack on May 19, which US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed won’t go “unchallenged.”

“The Assad regime is responsible for innumerable atrocities some of which rise to the level of war crimes and crimes against humanity,” he said at a press conference on Thursday.

“The United States will not allow these attacks to go unchallenged, nor will we tolerate those who choose to conceal these atrocities,” he added, without previewing any retaliation.

Pompeo did announce that the United States would give $4.5 million in funding to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the UN chemical-weapons watchdog.

