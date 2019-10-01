Tuesday, October 1st | 2 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Commander Discusses Iran with Saudi Naval Commander

Explainer: A Look at the Legal Trouble Facing Israel’s Netanyahu

More Than 130,000 Sephardic Jews Apply for Spanish Citizenship by Deadline

Iran Oil Industry Must Be Alert to Physical, Cyber Threats: Minister

Netanyahu to Meet Centrist Rival in Last-Ditch Bid to Form Unity Government

UK Labour Party Seeks to Oust Longtime Jewish MP, Opponent of Antisemitism in the Party

In Rosh Hashanah Message, Netanyahu Outlines Terms for Unity Government, Says ‘There Is No Alternative’

Top Iranian Revolutionary Guards Commander Says Israel Surrounded on All Sides

President Trump, Democratic Frontrunner Biden Mark Rosh Hashanah With Messages to Jewish Community

Rosh Hashanah: A Call to Remember

October 1, 2019 12:44 pm
0

More Than 130,000 Sephardic Jews Apply for Spanish Citizenship by Deadline

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The Royal Palace of Spain. Photo: Rafesmar via Wikicommons.

More than 130,000 descendants of Sephardic Jews expelled en masse from Spain in 1492 have requested Spanish citizenship in the past four years, the Justice Ministry said on Tuesday, hours after a deadline for applications expired.

About half of the 132,226 applications were submitted in the past month alone as the deadline drew near, it said. The bulk of applications came from Latin American countries, mainly Mexico, Colombia, and Venezuela.

For the past four years, Spain allowed the foreign Sephardim to apply to become Spanish nationals without giving up their current citizenship. They had to present proof of their Sephardic background through their surnames, language, or ancestry.

The ministry said it would process all applications, including those without the legal certificates attached, which can be submitted later.

Around 300,000 Jews lived in Spain before the so-called Catholic Monarchs Isabella and Ferdinand — whose reign saw the founding of the Spanish Empire — ordered Jews and Muslims to convert to the Catholic faith or leave the country.

Spain has said it owes their descendants a debt of gratitude for spreading the Spanish language and culture around the world.

Most of the Jews expelled settled elsewhere in the Mediterranean and Middle East. In Israel, the Sephardim make up around a quarter of the population.

The old Jewish quarters in medieval Spanish cities such as Cordoba and Toledo now attract thousands of tourists every year.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.