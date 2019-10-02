Wednesday, October 2nd | 3 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Right-Wing Parties Decide to Stick Together as Unity Talks Flail

Tel Aviv Included on Investment Bank’s List of Real Estate Bubbles

Israeli PM Netanyahu Tries to Avert Indictment as He Fights for Political Life

Can You Forgive Your Political Foes? And Can They Forgive You?

Unity, a New Election, or a Last-Minute Surprise?

The Popular Mobilization Forces at a Crossroads

Losing Bolton Increases the Chance of War

US Commander Discusses Iran with Saudi Naval Commander

Explainer: A Look at the Legal Trouble Facing Israel’s Netanyahu

More Than 130,000 Sephardic Jews Apply for Spanish Citizenship by Deadline

October 2, 2019 9:29 am
0

Right-Wing Parties Decide to Stick Together as Unity Talks Flail

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Immigrant Absorption Minister Ze’ev Elkin during a Likud Party meeting at the Knesset, on May 18, 2015. Photo: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday with leaders of parties from the right-wing bloc to discuss the future of negotiations to form a unity government after talks with Blue and White went south, with the center-left list pulling out of the most recent scheduled meeting to, in its officials’ own words, “weaken” Netanyahu.

During the meeting, the possibility of Netanyahu giving up his mandate from President Reuven Rivlin to form the next government was raised.

Likud ministers Yariv Levin and Ze’ev Elkin argued that Blue and White’s negotiation team canceled the latest meeting because Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid does not want party leader Benny Gantz to conclude a rotation agreement with Netanyahu, because he wants such an agreement with Gantz himself, in a government without Netanyahu.

The meeting ended with the party leaders agreeing to continue working together.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.