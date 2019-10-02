Wednesday, October 2nd | 3 Tishri 5780

October 2, 2019 11:13 am
0

Salesforce Completes $1.35 Billion Acquisition of Israeli-Founded Clicksoftware

avatar by Meir Orbach / CTech

Typing on a computer (illustrative). Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

CTech – Salesforce.com has completed its $1.35 billion acquisition of Israeli workforce management software company Clicksoftware Technologies, the former announced Wednesday. The company first announced the acquisition in August.

Founded in 1979 by Israeli entrepreneur Moshe BenBassat, Massachusetts-headquartered Clicksoftware develops and sells enterprise software, offering task scheduling, resource management, and customer service tools. In 2014, Clicksoftware was acquired by San Francisco-based private equity firm Francisco Partners Management in a deal valued at approximately $438 million.

Out of Clicksoftware’s 700 employees, approximately 200 are based in Israel. Following the acquisition, they are expected to join Salesforce’s local research and development center.

Salesforce’s Israeli operation currently has around 500 employees, boosted by the 400 people it gained following its 2018 acquisition of Israel-based marketing analytics company Datorama, which was valued at more than $800 million. In May, Salesforce acquired Tel Aviv-based conversational AI startup Bonobo, incorporated as Bonobot Technologies, in a deal estimated at $50 million.

