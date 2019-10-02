Singer Demi Lovato Shares Details, Photos From ‘Magical’ Trip to Israel

American performer Demi Lovato opened up on Instagram on Tuesday about her recent visit to Israel and the trip’s spiritual impact on her life.

The “Sober” singer, who wrote on Instagram that she was raised Christian and has “Jewish ancestors,” shared photos of her standing by the Western Wall in Jerusalem and being baptized in the Jordan River. She said about the latter experience, “I’ve never felt more renewed in my life.”

Lovato, 27, added,” There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now. Spirituality is so important to me…This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul. I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel.”

During her stay in the Jewish state, Lovato also visited the Shalva National Children’s Center — which provides free care, education and support to people with disabilities and their families — and met with members of the Shalva Band, who garnered fame when competing in the Israeli “Rising Star” television program last year.

Lovato additionally toured Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Center, and said, “My heart was absolutely broken in Yad Vashem. This was such a beautiful tribute and a reminder that we can never forget.”

While most social media users applauded Lovato for visiting Israel, a number of trolls left racist and antisemitic comments on her Instagram page, saying, “Don’t get it twisted, it’s PALESTINE!” and, “NEVER FORGET the ethnic cleansing on PALESTINIANS.” Others accused the singer of “completely ignoring the occupation and dehumanization of the Palestinian people.”