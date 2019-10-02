Unity, a New Election, or a Last-Minute Surprise?

JNS.org – In an intense political arena such as Israel, politicians’ biggest enemy is a deadline. If the law didn’t stipulate how long a prime minister’s mandate lasted, we’d be stuck with transitional governments that never transitioned, and endless negotiations. But if time presents limitations, it also heals — election promises, for example. The more time passes, the bombastic campaign declarations and billboards are forgotten, and elected officials can slowly maneuver themselves out of the corners into which they backed themselves in the campaign.

The next government, if one is assembled before yet another election is held, won’t start operating for another two and a half months, at the earliest. That’s an eternity. By then, anything could happen, and if experience is any indication, will happen. Everything politicians promised this past month will very soon be irrelevant.

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz’s decision to be second, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to try to assemble a government stems from a mistake. If he thought that the threat of a third election would get things moving in his favor, he should take a look at the Basic Law: the Government. He would find that the end of the time allowed for a candidate to form a government does not necessarily mean a new election.

The election results show us that the only option on the table is a unity government led by the Likud and Blue and White. The political realities since the election make it a necessity for the entire right-wing bloc to sit together on one side of a coalition, whereas Blue and White can bring in parties form the Left that will contribute to a broad, inclusive government.

Related coverage The Popular Mobilization Forces at a Crossroads JNS.org - The al-Hashd al-Sha’abi (Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF) militia bases in Iraq, which are largely supported by Iran,...