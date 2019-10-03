Thursday, October 3rd | 4 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Forced to Kiss the Shoes of a Muslim Classmate, Called A ‘Dirty Jew’: Antisemitic Bullying Exposed at Australian Schools

In Saudi Arabia, Criticism of Crown Prince Grows After Oil Attack

Turkey Says Syria ‘Safe Zone’ Efforts Are Not Yielding Results

Bank of Israel to Hold Key Rate Next Week, Possibly Cut in November: Reuters Poll

Trump Slams Impeachment Probe as Hoax as Democrats Seek White House Documents

Iran Says It Foiled Plot to Kill Quds Chief Soleimani

Uber Expands Partnership With Israel’s Moovit

US Treasury Sanctions Chief Mandelker Leaving for Private Sector

Merged Israeli Companies Taboola and Outbrain Wants to Take on Facebook and Google

Death Toll Climbs as Iraqi Protests Escalate for Third Day

October 3, 2019 9:48 am
0

Corbyn Sparks Controversy for Rosh Hashanah Video Featuring Hamas Supporter

avatar by JNS.org

British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn delivers the keynote speech at a Labour conference in Liverpool, Britain, Sept. 26, 2016. Photo: Reuters / Phil Noble.

JNS.org – Jeremy Corbyn sparked outrage for releasing a Rosh Hashanah video that features an activist who last year led a public Jewish mourning prayer for dead members of Hamas.

In the clip posted on Twitter ahead of the Jewish holiday, Corbyn visits a grocery store with Jewish Labour Party members to discuss the symbolism of honey and apples for the Jewish new year and promote Labour’s “Green Industrial Revolution” program.

Alongside him is Rob Abrams, a Jewish anti-Zionist activist who in May 2018 led the Kaddish prayer in Parliament Square for 62 Palestinians killed on the Israel-Gaza border, at least 50 of whom were Hamas operatives, according to the Jewish Chronicle.

Israel activist David Collier wrote in response to the clip, “There is no way you are not aware much of the Jewish community were outraged when this person explicitly led a prayer service for dead Hamas terrorists. Which makes your actions here deliberate. Your spiteful nature highlights you are a real danger.”

Related coverage

October 3, 2019 1:06 pm
0

Forced to Kiss the Shoes of a Muslim Classmate, Called A ‘Dirty Jew’: Antisemitic Bullying Exposed at Australian Schools

Shocking accounts of antisemitic bullying at two schools in the Australian state of Victoria over the past year have led...

Also in the video is Labour counselor Sue Lukes, who tweeted an article titled the “Jewish ‘War against Corbyn’ risks bringing real antisemitism to Britain” and wrote a piece to “honor” Malia Bouattia, the former National Union of Students president who was accused of antisemitism.

Political activist Arsen Ostrovsky replied to the clip saying, “The Jewish people will continue to have a sweet & happy #RoshHashanah (New Year), notwithstanding the darkness, hate and bitterness YOUR leadership has brought the community!”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.