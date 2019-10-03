Thursday, October 3rd | 4 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Swedish Center Party Leader ‘Regrets’ Endorsement of Male Circumcision Ban Amid Jewish, Muslim Protests

Forced to Kiss the Shoes of a Muslim Classmate, Called A ‘Dirty Jew’: Antisemitic Bullying Exposed at Australian Schools

In Saudi Arabia, Criticism of Crown Prince Grows After Oil Attack

Turkey Says Syria ‘Safe Zone’ Efforts Are Not Yielding Results

Bank of Israel to Hold Key Rate Next Week, Possibly Cut in November: Reuters Poll

Trump Slams Impeachment Probe as Hoax as Democrats Seek White House Documents

Iran Says It Foiled Plot to Kill Quds Chief Soleimani

Uber Expands Partnership With Israel’s Moovit

US Treasury Sanctions Chief Mandelker Leaving for Private Sector

Merged Israeli Companies Taboola and Outbrain Wants to Take on Facebook and Google

October 3, 2019 10:26 am
0

US Treasury Sanctions Chief Mandelker Leaving for Private Sector

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Sigal Mandelker addresses a press roundtable at the US Embassy in Bern, Switzerland, Sept. 10, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Arnd Wiegmann / File.

Sigal Mandelker, the US Treasury official who oversaw the Trump administration’s aggressive use of sanctions as a foreign policy tool, has resigned to return to the private sector, the US Treasury secretary said on Wednesday.

Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Mandelker allowed Treasury to play “an increasingly central role in national security matters.”

“She is a fierce advocate for effectively leveraging our powerful economic tools to make an impact for a safer world,” Mnuchin said in a statement.

As undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence since June 2017, Mandelker supervised the ramping up of sanctions against Iran, mainly aimed at strangling oil exports after the United States left the 2015 landmark nuclear deal with Iran.

Related coverage

October 3, 2019 1:36 pm
0

Swedish Center Party Leader ‘Regrets’ Endorsement of Male Circumcision Ban Amid Jewish, Muslim Protests

The leader of one of Sweden's main political parties has said that she "regrets" last week's annual conference vote in...

During her time in office, the United States also imposed heavy sanctions on Venezuela and its ally Cuba and on several Russian entities and oligarchs for meddling in US elections in 2016.

Mandelker had approached Mnuchin over the summer about her desire to return to the private sector, the secretary said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.