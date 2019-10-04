India on High Alert Over Threat of Terror Attack Targeting Israeli, Jewish Sites on Yom Kippur

Security authorities in India are on heightened alert due to a threat that terrorists will target Israeli and Jewish sites in the country during the High Holidays, with a particular concern about Yom Kippur, which begins on Tuesday night, Channel 12 reported.

The Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, synagogues, Jewish schools and restaurants and hotels popular among Israeli tourists are said to be in the crosshairs of a terror cell linked to Al-Qaeda or ISIS.

According to the Channel 12 report, Israel is cooperating with India in an effort to thwart the potential attacks.

In November 2008, six Jews were killed at the Chabad center in Mumbai, which was among multiples sites in the coastal metropolis simultaneously hit by a group of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists who arrived by sea.