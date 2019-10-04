Friday, October 4th | 6 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Swastikas in NJ Schools Symptom of Deeper Challenge of Antisemitism, Bigotry, Democratic Congressman Says

India on High Alert Over Threat of Terror Attack Targeting Israeli, Jewish Sites on Yom Kippur

Palestinian Rioter Killed on Israel-Gaza Border, Amid Renewed Unrest

US Downgrades Participation in Summit Geared to Raise Money for PA

Reggae Singer Ziggy Marley Honored for Israel Support in Face of BDS Pressure

British TV Star Rachel Riley at Algemeiner ‘J100’ Gala: ‘In the Face of Hate, There Is a Moral Duty to Act’

World Bank Ignores Palestinian Authority ‘Play-to-Slay’ Crisis of Its Own Making

High School Students Demean the Holocaust

Netanyahu’s Future Cloudy Amid Corruption Charges

Yom Kippur and Our Inescapable Relationship With God

October 4, 2019 4:26 pm
0

India on High Alert Over Threat of Terror Attack Targeting Israeli, Jewish Sites on Yom Kippur

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Illustrative. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Security authorities in India are on heightened alert due to a threat that terrorists will target Israeli and Jewish sites in the country during the High Holidays, with a particular concern about Yom Kippur, which begins on Tuesday night, Channel 12 reported.

The Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, synagogues, Jewish schools and restaurants and hotels popular among Israeli tourists are said to be in the crosshairs of a terror cell linked to Al-Qaeda or ISIS.

According to the Channel 12 report, Israel is cooperating with India in an effort to thwart the potential attacks.

In November 2008, six Jews were killed at the Chabad center in Mumbai, which was among multiples sites in the coastal metropolis simultaneously hit by a group of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists who arrived by sea.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.