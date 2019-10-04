Friday, October 4th | 5 Tishri 5780

October 4, 2019 3:05 pm
US Downgrades Participation in Summit Geared to Raise Money for PA

Thousands of Palestinians in Ramallah protest against a social-security law established by the Palestinian Authority that has them concerned over the distribution of funds, Oct. 29, 2018. Photo: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.

JNS.org – The United States downgraded its participation last week in the biannual meeting related to foreign assistance for the Palestinian Authority, known as the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC).

The 15-member committee, which has existed for the past 25 years, meets in New York in the fall and in Brussels in the spring.

“We limited our participation to working-level observers only,” US special envoy Jason Greenblatt told The Jerusalem Post this week.

“We specifically chose not to speak at the event, or participate at a higher level, because we have previously made our position very clear on this,” he added. “It’s time for people to recognize that the conventional approach has brought us no closer to a comprehensive peace agreement, and the trajectory of Palestinian lives continues downward. It’s high time to demand more of the Palestinian leaders.”

The development exemplifies the Trump administration’s posture towards the Palestinian Authority, halting American assistance as a result of its “play to slay” program that financially rewards terrorists and their families.

Ahead of the economic workshop in Bahrain in June, as part of the rollout of its Mideast peace plan, the Trump administration released a 40-page document detailing a $50 billion, 10-year investment plan for the Palestinian Authority, Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon.

Along with the United States, Russia, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the United Nations participate in the AHLC.

