Saturday, October 5th | 6 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Erdogan Says Turkey to Launch Military Operation in Northeast Syria; Kurds Pledge ‘All Out War’

Exclusive: Iran Not ‘Drawing Back’ Militarily After Saudi Attack — US Admiral

French Prosecutor Finds Signs of Radicalisation in Paris Knife Attacker

Palestinian Authority to Resume Taking Tax Money Collected by Israel

Swastikas in NJ Schools Symptom of Deeper Challenge of Antisemitism, Bigotry, Democratic Congressman Says

India on High Alert Over Threat of Terror Attack Targeting Israeli, Jewish Sites on Yom Kippur

Palestinian Rioter Killed on Israel-Gaza Border, Amid Renewed Unrest

US Downgrades Participation in Summit Geared to Raise Money for PA

Reggae Singer Ziggy Marley Honored for Israel Support in Face of BDS Pressure

British TV Star Rachel Riley at Algemeiner ‘J100’ Gala: ‘In the Face of Hate, There Is a Moral Duty to Act’

October 5, 2019 12:25 pm
0

French Prosecutor Finds Signs of Radicalisation in Paris Knife Attacker

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

French police is seen in front of the Paris Police headquarters in Paris, France, October 3, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann.

France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor said its investigation had detected signs of “latent radicalization” in the attacker who knifed four co-workers to death at the police headquarters in Paris this week.

The assailant, an IT worker at the headquarters, went on a rampage on Thursday, killing three police officers and an administrative worker, and wounding at least one other, before being shot dead by police.

Officials have not said there was a terrorism motive behind the attack, but handing a case to anti-terrorism prosecutors usually indicates a terrorism link is the focus of inquiries.

The anti-terrorism prosecutor, Francois Ricard, said his office had taken over the probe because of signs the crime was premeditated, of the attacker’s desire to die and of the nature of injuries found on at least one of the victims.

“The context of latent radicalization” and messages of exclusively religious character the attacker sent to his wife shortly before the crime were added factors, Ricard told a news conference.

The investigation also revealed contacts between the attacker and several individuals who are likely to belong to an Islamist Salafist movement, Ricard said.

The killer, 45, has been identified by officials only as Mickael H.

Ricard said that during a “deadly journey” the attacker first stabbed two police officers. A third police officer was killed in another office and an administrative worker died on the stairs.

The attacker was born on the French island of Martinique and had worked at the police headquarters for several years. He converted to Islam about 10 years ago, Ricard said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.