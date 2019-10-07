Monday, October 7th | 8 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top Israeli Politician Laments Trump Decision to Pull US Forces From Northern Syria

Tourist Entries to Israel in September Increased by 44 Percent Year-Over-Year

Prominent Republicans Split From Trump Over Decision to Abandon Kurdish Allies in Syria

Stockholm-Listed SKF Acquires Israeli Predictive Maintenance Startup Presenso

Trump’s Abandonment of the Kurds Should Scare Everyone

Iran Says Russian Journalist Was Detained for Visa Violation: ISNA

Iran Calls on Iraqi People to Show Restraint: Spokesman

US Diplomats to Testify About Trump-Ukraine Efforts as Democrats Build Impeachment Case

Iran is Talking Tough But Leaving the Door Open for Negotiations

UNRWA Must Evolve or Dissolve, Says Senior Agency Official at End of General Assembly

October 7, 2019 9:29 am
0

Arabs Hurl Firebombs, Burn Tires as Jews Pray at Joseph’s Tomb

avatar by JNS.org

A Palestinian demonstrator burns tires near Joseph’s Tomb in the West Bank city of Nablus on July 2, 2019, as thousands of Jews make their way to visit the grave. Photo: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.

JNS.org – Dozens of Palestinians rioted on Sunday night following the pilgrimage of some 1,000 Jews, under Israeli security escort, to the Tomb of Joseph in Shechem/Nablus to pray. The rioters threw firebombs and burning tires at security personnel.

Israeli security forces responded with riot dispersal methods.

There were no Israeli reports of casualties during the incident, however the PA’s Wafa news agency reported that seven rioters were wounded after “Israeli forces escorted a convoy of buses packed with over a thousand fanatic Jewish settlers to the site, located in the Palestinian-controlled area, sparking confrontations with Palestinian residents.”

Wafa stated that the injured Palestinians had been “protesting” the “raid” and “attempting to block settlers’ access to the site”

“Among the settlers who raided the site were Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Eli Cohen, leader of the council of settlers in the occupied West Bank Yossi Dagan, and Knesset member Moshe Arbel,” Wafa reported.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.