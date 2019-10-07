Monday, October 7th | 8 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Tourist Entries to Israel in September Increased by 44 Percent Year-Over-Year

Prominent Republicans Split From Trump Over Decision to Abandon Kurdish Allies in Syria

Stockholm-Listed SKF Acquires Israeli Predictive Maintenance Startup Presenso

Trump’s Abandonment of the Kurds Should Scare Everyone

Iran Says Russian Journalist Was Detained for Visa Violation: ISNA

Iran Calls on Iraqi People to Show Restraint: Spokesman

US Diplomats to Testify About Trump-Ukraine Efforts as Democrats Build Impeachment Case

Iran is Talking Tough But Leaving the Door Open for Negotiations

UNRWA Must Evolve or Dissolve, Says Senior Agency Official at End of General Assembly

Arabs Hurl Firebombs, Burn Tires as Jews Pray at Joseph’s Tomb

October 7, 2019 10:12 am
0

Iran Calls on Iraqi People to Show Restraint: Spokesman

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Demonstrators are seen during a curfew, two days after the nationwide anti-government protests turned violent, in Baghdad, Iraq, Oct. 3, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Alaa al-Marjani.

Iran is calling on the Iraqi people to show restraint, an Iranian government spokesman said on Monday, after six days of unrest in Iraq in which more than 100 people have been killed.

“Iran will always stand by the Iraqi nation and the Iraqi government. We are calling on them to preserve unity and to show restraint,” government spokesman Ali Rabiei told a news conference.

The unrest is the biggest security and political challenge for Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s government since it took power a year ago.

Clashes between police and anti-government protesters have revived fears of a new spiral of violence that could suck in influential militia groups and be exploited by Islamic State (IS).

Related coverage

October 7, 2019 10:24 am
0

Iran Says Russian Journalist Was Detained for Visa Violation: ISNA

A Russian journalist who is being held in Iran was detained last week for a visa violation and not for...

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) — Iraq’s umbrella grouping of mostly Shi’ite Muslim paramilitaries backed by Iran — played an important role defeating IS and formally became part of the armed forces last year, reporting to the prime minister.

Some Iranian officials have accused the United States and Israel of stoking the unrest in Iraq. A cleric said on Friday the unrest was planned by Tehran’s longtime foes to disrupt a major annual Shi’ite Muslim pilgrimage planned to be held there this month.

Rabiei also said Iran would continue efforts to ease tensions in the Gulf by improving ties with its Gulf Arab neighbors.

Tensions between Iran and its regional allies have risen after attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities on Sept. 14 that Washington and Riyadh blamed on Tehran, raising fears that a direct confrontation could lead to a new war in the Middle East.

Tehran has denied any involvement in the assault, which Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement said it carried out.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.