Monday, October 7th | 8 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Tourist Entries to Israel in September Increased by 44 Percent Year-Over-Year

Prominent Republicans Split From Trump Over Decision to Abandon Kurdish Allies in Syria

Stockholm-Listed SKF Acquires Israeli Predictive Maintenance Startup Presenso

Trump’s Abandonment of the Kurds Should Scare Everyone

Iran Says Russian Journalist Was Detained for Visa Violation: ISNA

Iran Calls on Iraqi People to Show Restraint: Spokesman

US Diplomats to Testify About Trump-Ukraine Efforts as Democrats Build Impeachment Case

Iran is Talking Tough But Leaving the Door Open for Negotiations

UNRWA Must Evolve or Dissolve, Says Senior Agency Official at End of General Assembly

Arabs Hurl Firebombs, Burn Tires as Jews Pray at Joseph’s Tomb

October 7, 2019 10:24 am
0

Iran Says Russian Journalist Was Detained for Visa Violation: ISNA

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Carlo Allegri.

A Russian journalist who is being held in Iran was detained last week for a visa violation and not for spying, the Students News Agency ISNA quoted Iran’s government spokesman as saying on Monday.

The spokesman said Yulia Yuzik’s case was undergoing a “quick review” by the Iranian authorities but gave no more details.

“Her case was a matter of visa violation and it was not related to espionage … Yuzik’s case is under quick review by Iranian authorities,” said the spokesman, Ali Rabiei.

Moscow has close economic and political ties with Tehran, and it is unusual for the latter to target Russian citizens.

Related coverage

October 7, 2019 10:12 am
0

Iran Calls on Iraqi People to Show Restraint: Spokesman

Iran is calling on the Iraqi people to show restraint, an Iranian government spokesman said on Monday, after six days...

Russia’s Foreign Ministry had summoned the Iranian ambassador on Friday over Yuzik’s detention and the Kremlin said on Monday it hoped Yuzik would be released soon.

“We view negatively detentions of Russian journalists and consider them unacceptable. We hope that in the very near future she will be released and the Russian side will get the necessary explanations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

In a brief phone conversation with her mother late on Thursday, Yuzik said security forces had broken into her hotel room and detained her on suspicion of having ties to Israeli intelligence services, her ex-husband Boris Voitsekhovsky said.

Voitsekhovsky said Yuzik did not hold joint Israeli citizenship or a visa for that country and last visited Israel about 15 or 17 years ago to report on the Israeli army’s daily life for Russia’s Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.