Adam Sandler and His Daughters Perform Taylor Swift Song With Edited Jewish Lyrics at Fundraiser

Jewish actor Adam Sandler and his two daughters performed a cover of the Taylor Swift hit song “Lover” on Sunday night at Rock4EB, a fundraiser for the rare genetic skin condition epidermolysis bullosa.

Sandler, who stars in the new film “Uncut Gems,” headlined the benefit concert in Malibu, California, with Pearl Jam vocalist and guitarist Eddie Vedder.

About 45 minutes into his performance, he invited his daughters Sunny, 10 and Sadie, 13, to the stage to help him sing “Lover” in front of the event’s several hundred guests, which included many A-list actors such as Julia Roberts, Sean Penn and Courtney Cox.

Sandler’s daughter are huge Swift fans and got to see the songstress perform the previous night when she was a musical guest on “Saturday Night Live.”

“They’ve been so excited and nervous,” Sandler, 53, said about his daughters performing on stage before mentioning the night before at “Saturday Night Live,” adding, “That was a big night, man. Taylor Swift? Holy s–t. We gonna continue the ‘Swifting.'”

Before he started playing the guitar, Sandler said “Lover” was “one of their favorite songs, we play this all the time in the car, me and mommy and the two kids.” Sandler’s daughters then began performing Swift’s song with some edited lyrics, for example singing “Hanukkah lights” instead of “Christmas lights” and inserting “matzah ball soup” into the song.

The performance elicited a standing ovation and applause from the audience, and Sandler told the crowd, “Thank you for being so nice to them. They were dying to be a part [of the show]. Girls, you did great! Sounded awesome — confident and cool. I love you, now get out of here.”

Watch their performance below.