Thursday, October 10th | 11 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Akamai Buys Israeli Cybersecurity Company ChameleonX

Lab Meat Startup Future Meat Raises $14 Million

Israel’s Netanyahu Condemns Turkish Invasion of Northern Syria, Pledges Humanitarian Assistance to ‘Gallant’ Kurds

Pakistan Prime Minister Khan Likely to Visit Iran: Foreign Office

Sidelined by International Community, Palestinians Accept Tax Money Withheld by Israel

Turkey Opens Ground Assault on Syria’s Kurds; US Republicans Turn on Trump

Team of Israeli Doctors Fly to Cyprus to Save Woman’s Life

Chabad of Poway Shooter Pleads Not Guilty to New Charge, Back in Court Dec. 6

America’s Jewish Population is Growing, But Getting Older

Sadly, German Synagogue Was Better Protected Due to Past Attacks

October 10, 2019 6:33 am
0

Sadly, German Synagogue Was Better Protected Due to Past Attacks

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Police officers are seen at the site of a shooting, in which two people were killed, in Halle, Germany October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke.

In the Times of Israel (TOI) account of the first person shooter video made by the neo-Nazi murderer Stephan Balliet, he is described as being discouraged by a heavily bolted front door of the synagogue he attacked, and then his repeated and failed attempts to blow open a side door with explosives and gunfire.

Another TOI article elaborates:

Max Privorozki, head of the Jewish community in the city, which traces its roots to the 10th century, said the temple’s security system had stopped what could have been a bloodbath. …

Privorozki told news website Spiegel Online that the gunman fired several shots at the door and threw numerous “Molotov cocktails, fireworks, or grenades to get inside.”

“But the door remained closed, God protected us. The whole thing took five to 10 minutes.”

Privorozki said they swung into action with astonishing bravery to protect themselves.

“We barricaded our doors from inside and waited for the police,” he told Stuttgarter Zeitung.

“And then we carried on with our service.”

If Balliet had managed to breach the door, it would have been a massacre. He killed the other two people out of frustration of not being able to kill his intended targets.

People are saying that Europe needs to do more about antisemitism — but the “world’s oldest hatred” isn’t going to be eliminated any time soon. If anything, the media coverage of attacks like these make the next ones more likely.

Of course, an attack on a synagogue is front page news, and it should be — even though the intended attack was foiled.

The Jews of Europe have known for decades that they are targets, from both Muslims and from the right. Their synagogues have been fortresses for a while.

That planning paid off on Wednesday.

US synagogues have been going in that direction as well, especially since Pittsburgh. Federal and state homeland security funds have been put into synagogue protection. It is sad but necessary, because antisemitism is not going away. It changes form, but never disappears.

For the people living as Jews outside of Israel, all we can do is take precautions commensurate with the threats. We can encourage local police to keep an eye on things, and encourage the congregations to create an active shooter (and bombing) plan.

Halle was a tragedy, but it could have been far worse. Security precautions prevented a bloodbath — and for that we should all be thankful.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.