Medtronic to Buy Israeli Catheter Developer AV Medical for $30 Million

Founded in 2012, AV Medical develops catheters for dialysis patients undergoing routine angioplasty procedures. The company has previously signed a distribution agreement with Medtronic for its Chameleon balloon catheter, cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2015. The acquisition negotiations launched once AV Medical had demonstrated commercial potential and went on for months, the person said. AV Medical will continue to operate in Israel, and its ten employees will become part of Medtronic’s local team, the person said.

Responding to Calcalist‘s request for comment on Thursday, AV Medical founder Michael Tal declined to address the financial terms of the deal, saying only that the acquisition will help deliver AV Medical’s products to more patients throughout the world.

Medtronic Israel was approached by Calcalist on Thursday and declined to comment on the deal.