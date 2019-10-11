Friday, October 11th | 12 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Venezuela, Iraq Among Human Rights Abusers Slated to Join UN Rights Body, Advocates Warn

Security for Jewish Communities Is Your Urgent Responsibility, Top EU Official Tells Member States After Germany Synagogue Attack

Top Israeli Court Nixes House Arrest for Australian Sex-Crime Suspect

Medtronic to Buy Israeli Catheter Developer AV Medical for $30 Million

Iranian Oil Tanker Hit Off Saudi Coast, May Have Been Missiles: Media Reports

Sut Jhally’s Occupation of UMass Amherst’s Classrooms

After Trump’s Syria Betrayal, Can Jews or Anyone Really Trust Him?

Forbes Writes Adam Neumann Off Billionaires List

Rumblings Quiet After Knesset Vote Assures Netanyahu as Likud Head and Premier Designate

The Sukkah, Rabbinic Law, and Jewish Survival

October 11, 2019 10:04 am
0

Swastika Found at Yale Law School Ahead of Yom Kippur

avatar by JNS.org

Yale University Law School in New Haven, Conn. Photo: Juan Paulo Gutierrez/Flickr.

JNS.org – Yale Law School in New Haven, Conn., is investigating swastika graffiti discovered on steps of the school’s side entrance on Saturday night, days before Yom Kippur, the Yale Daily News reported.

“Yale Law School has zero tolerance for discrimination or harassment of any kind, and symbols of hate have no place on our campus or in our society,” Yale Law School dean Heather Gerken said in a statement on Monday. “We take an incident like this extremely seriously and are currently investigating.”

The graffiti was of a white, spray-painted swastika above the word “Trump” and has since been removed. This is the first reported incident of a swastika appearing on the Yale campus since 2014.

Gerken said no evidence indicates that a member of the Yale community painted it.

Related coverage

October 11, 2019 12:54 pm
0

Venezuela, Iraq Among Human Rights Abusers Slated to Join UN Rights Body, Advocates Warn

Prominent human rights advocates on Friday warned that a slate of states with records of systemic human rights abuse and...

She added that the antisemitic act is “utterly antithetical” to the school’s values and encouraged anyone with information to reach out to her office.

Rabbi Jason Rubenstein, Jewish chaplain at Yale, revealed on Monday night that investigators are examining video footage from late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

He said that the Yale Police Department told the Joseph Slifka Center for Jewish Life on Sunday that they visited “all other likely targets of antisemitic activity” and found “no evidence that this incident is part of a larger campaign.”

Rubenstein said university administrators “see this as an attack not just on Yale’s Jewish community, but on Yale itself and its values, which is some of the most powerful consolation we can receive as we figure out what this mean[s] for our community.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.