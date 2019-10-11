Friday, October 11th | 13 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Jewish Leaders ‘Deeply Concerned’ by Plight of Kurds Facing Turkish Military Assault in Syria

Top Jewish Group Blasts NBA Franchise for ‘Bowing to BDS Pressure’ in Sponsor Row

Russia Slammed Over 7.5-Year Jail Sentence Slapped on US-Israeli Woman for Conviction on Drug Charges; Family Says She Is ‘Hostage’ of Moscow

For Putin, Turkish Move Into Syria a Chance to Ramp Up Middle East Role

Venezuela, Iraq Among Human Rights Abusers Slated to Join UN Rights Body, Advocates Warn

Security for Jewish Communities Is Your Urgent Responsibility, Top EU Official Tells Member States After Germany Synagogue Attack

Top Israeli Court Nixes House Arrest for Australian Sex-Crime Suspect

Medtronic to Buy Israeli Catheter Developer AV Medical for $30 Million

Iranian Oil Tanker Hit Off Saudi Coast, May Have Been Missiles: Media Reports

Sut Jhally’s Occupation of UMass Amherst’s Classrooms

October 11, 2019 4:38 pm
0

US Jewish Leaders ‘Deeply Concerned’ by Plight of Kurds Facing Turkish Military Assault in Syria

avatar by Algemeiner Staff and Agencies

Members of Syrian National Army, known as Free Syrian Army, drive in an armored vehicle in the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar in Sanliurfa province, Oct. 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Murad Sezer.

A top US group on Friday condemned the ongoing Turkish military offensive in Syria against Kurdish forces.

“We are deeply concerned about the plight of the Kurdish population in Syria who have proven to be loyal allies in the fight against ISIS,” Arthur Stark, chairman, and Malcolm Hoenlein, executive vice chairman and CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, stated.

“We are also concerned about the perception that the US and the West do not stand by allies and will allow Turkish aggression,” they added. “We are sending the wrong message at the wrong time when Turkey and Iran and their cohorts are pursuing their hegemonic goals.”

Meanwhile, Turkey intensified air and artillery strikes in northeast Syria on Friday.

Related coverage

October 11, 2019 4:02 pm
0

Top Jewish Group Blasts NBA Franchise for ‘Bowing to BDS Pressure’ in Sponsor Row

A leading US-based Jewish advocacy group on Friday slammed the National Basketball Association's Portland Trail Blazers for "bowing to pressure"...

The Kurds, who recaptured swathes of northeastern Syria from ISIS with the backing of the United States, say the Turkish assault could allow the jihadist group to re-emerge.

In its first big attack since the Turkish operation began, ISIS claimed responsibility for a deadly car bomb in Qamishli, the biggest city in the Kurdish-held area, even as the city came under heavy Turkish shelling.

Five ISIS fighters fled a jail there, and foreign women from the group being held in a camp torched tents and attacked guards with sticks and stones, the Kurds said.

The Turkish incursion was launched after US President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last weekend and subsequently withdrew American troops who had been fighting alongside Kurdish forces against ISIS.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.