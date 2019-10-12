Saturday, October 12th | 13 Tishri 5780

October 12, 2019 12:50 pm
0

Germany’s Far-Right AfD Loses Support After Synagogue Shooting

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Mourners gather at the market square in Halle, Germany on Oct. 10, 2019, after two people were killed in a shooting. Photo: Reuters / Hannibal Hanschke.

Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has dropped in public opinion polls after an antisemitic gun attack near a synagogue in Halle on Wednesday, broadcaster RTL/n-tv reported on Saturday.

A survey of 2,500 Germans by research institute Forsa showed 11 percent support for AfD on Thursday, down from 13 percent at the beginning of the week, RTL/n-tv reported.

Prosecutors said a man accused of killing two people in the attack in Halle, eastern Germany, had confessed to the crime and to a far-right, antisemitic motivation.

The man, who had published a racist and antisemitic manifesto and live-streamed the shooting on Wednesday, shot two bystanders after failing to enter the synagogue.

Only his poor aim and the unreliability of his home-made firearms saved from injury nine other people he fired upon during his half-hour rampage, prosecutors said on Friday.

According to another Forsa survey among people who said that they do not support the far right, 90 percent view AfD as providing a spiritual breeding ground for right-wing extremist acts of violence through their appearance and their choice of words.

None of the supporters of AfD share this view or see any responsibility for the Halle events on the part of the party, RTL/n-tv reported.

