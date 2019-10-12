Saturday, October 12th | 13 Tishri 5780

October 12, 2019 12:54 pm
Iran Says Ready for Talks With Saudi, With or Without Mediation

Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Iran is prepared to hold talks with regional rival Saudi Arabia, with or without the help of a mediator, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, ahead of a visit by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Asked about reports that Khan, due to arrive in Iran at the weekend, may try to mediate between Tehran and Riyadh, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said: “I am not aware of any mediation,” according to state broadcaster IRIB.

“Iran has announced that, with or without a mediator, it is always ready to hold talks with its neighbors, including Saudi Arabia, to get rid of any misunderstandings,” Mousavi added.

Iran’s foreign minister signaled this week that his country would be willing to discuss regional issues with Saudi Arabia, but that Riyadh had to stop “killing people.”

Saudi Arabia, which is locked in several proxy wars in the region with Iran, has blamed Tehran for attacks on Saudi oil plants on Sept. 14, a charge Iran denies. The kingdom has said it prefers a political solution to a military one.

