Pakistan’s Khan Says He Will Try to Facilitate Iran-Saudi Talks

October 13, 2019 10:24 am
avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani shakes hands with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Tehran, Iran, October 13, 2019. Photo: Official Presidential website/Handout via REUTERS.

Pakistan will do its utmost to enable talks between arch regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday in Tehran, adding that he will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

“Pakistan does not want conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia. … I am happy to facilitate talks between Tehran and Riyadh. … I am very hopeful as I had constructive talks with the (Iranian) president,” Khan told a joint news conference with President Hassan Rouhani, broadcast live on state TV.

Khan arrived in Tehran on Sunday and he will later meet Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

