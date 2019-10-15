Tuesday, October 15th | 16 Tishri 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Turkish Assault in Syria Weakens Iraq Kurds, Strengthens Regional Powers

Iran’s Economy to Shrink 9.5 Percent This Year Amid Tighter US Sanctions, Says IMF

Scrambling to Limit Damage, Trump Tells Turkey to Stop Its Syria Invasion

Iran to Continue Scaling Back Commitments to Nuclear Deal: Rouhani

Russia-Backed Syrian Forces Step in as US Retreats

As Options Narrow on Syria, Trump Prepares to Drop Sanctions Hammer on Turkey

Hamas Set to Inaugurate Children’s Park Near Site of Violent Gaza Border Riots

Portrait of Adolf Hitler Painted on Wall Near Grave of Nahman of Breslov in Ukraine

Israelis Demonstrate in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv Against Turkish Invasion of Kurdish Region of Syria

Pakistan’s Khan Says He Will Try to Facilitate Iran-Saudi Talks

October 15, 2019 12:31 pm
0

Iran’s Economy to Shrink 9.5 Percent This Year Amid Tighter US Sanctions, Says IMF

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a news conference at the Chancellery in Vienna, Austria, July 4, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Lisi Niesner / File.

Iran’s economy is expected to shrink by 9.5 percent this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said, down from a previous estimate of a six percent contraction, as the country feels the impact of tighter US sanctions.

The IMF forecasts, published on Tuesday in the fund’s World Economic Outlook report, are not far from estimates given last week by the World Bank, which said the Iranian economy by the end of the 2019/20 financial year would be 90 percent smaller than it was just two years ago.

Iran, a large oil producer, saw its oil revenues surge after a 2015 nuclear pact agreed with six major powers that ended a sanctions regime imposed three years earlier over its disputed nuclear program.

But new sanctions brought in after President Donald Trump withdrew from that deal in 2018 are the most painful imposed by Washington, targeting nearly all sectors of Iran’s economy.

The IMF had previously forecast Iran’s economy to shrink by six percent this year, but that estimate preceded Washington’s decision in April to end six months of waivers which had allowed Iran’s eight biggest oil buyers to continue importing limited volumes.

The fund said Iran, along with other emerging market economies, continues to experience “very severe macroeconomic distress.”

A drop in the Iranian currency following the re-imposition of sanctions has disrupted Iran’s foreign trade and boosted annual inflation, which the IMF forecasts at 35.7 percent this year.

The Iranian rial official rate is set at 42,000 rials to the US dollar, but its market rate stood at around 115,000 against the dollar on Tuesday, according to foreign exchange website Bonbast.com.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.